INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to track Asian peers higher

BENGALURU, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking the rise in their Asian peers as hopes of a China stimulus package and Wall Street's gains boost risk appetite.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.15% at 19,486, as of 8:15 a.m. IST. The domestic blue-chip indexes rose marginally on Monday, led by gains in Reliance Industries.

Asian markets .MIAPJ0000PUS rose nearly 1% after China extended support to the property sector, raising hopes of further stimulus to revive its economy. Wall Street equities closed marginally higher overnight. MKTS/GLOB

India's inflation likely snapped a four-month decline in June due to rising food prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed ahead of official data after the close on Wednesday.

While the Reserve Bank of India is expected to leave interest rates unchanged until the end of the year, a rise in inflation could prolong the high-interest rate regime.

Since the surprise rate pause by RBI on April 6, the Nifty 50 .NSEI has risen nearly 10% to hit record-high levels. Despite the sharp rise, analysts expect further upside.

"We believe (the) rally still has legs," HSBC Global Research said in a note on Monday, citing tenable valuations, earnings growth, an appealing macro backdrop and favourable external factors.

"Any near-term consolidation, if at all, should be shallow," it said.

Foreign institutional investors bought 5.88 billion rupees ($71.3 million) of Indian equities on a net basis on Monday, while domestic investors purchased 2.88 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Vedanta VDAN.NS: Taiwan's Foxconn withdraws from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with the company.

** State Bank of India SBI.NS: The lender proposes to participate in NSDL IPO by way of an offer-for-sale.

** APL Apollo Tubes APLA.NS: The company's unit was granted incentives worth 5 billion rupees by the Chhattisgarh state government.

** Tata Communications TATA.NS: The company's unit will raise its stake in OSSE France to 100% for a total consideration of $12 million.

($1 = 82.4600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

