INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to tick up as global markets recover

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares were likely to open slightly higher on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers as global markets stabilised from a recent sell-off, while crude prices eased from 10-month highs.

India's GIFT Nifty .GIFc1 was mostly unchanged at 19,636 points at 8:05 a.m. IST on the NSE International Exchange.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI closed down 0.98% at 19,523.55 points on Thursday, a four-week low close, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slid 0.92% to end at 65,508.32 points.

Indian benchmarks were on track to end the Sept. quarter with minimal gains after a 10.5% rise in the previous quarter.

IT stocks will be watched closely on Friday after global IT services firm Accenture ACN.Nforecast full-year earnings and first-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets.

The information technology index .NIFTYIT led losses with a 2.2% fall on Thursday, as investors worried about the risk of higher interest rates in the U.S.

Foreign investors sold 33.64 billion rupees ($404.39 million) net worth of Indian shares, while domestic investors bought 27.11 billion rupees shares on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.

Asian shares eased away from their lowest levels in 10 months, while Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy maintained a fairly solid pace of growth in the second quarter. MKTS/GLOB

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS, Adani Energy Solutions ADAI.NS: Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) IHC.AD on Thursday said it will sell its stake in the two Adani Group companies.

** Multi Commodity Exchange MCEI.NS: India markets regulator has askedco to put on hold the proposed go-live of its new commodity derivatives platform planned for next week.

** Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co CHLA.NS: Approved floor price for qualified institutional placement at 1,200.51 rupees per share

(Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

