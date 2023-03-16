INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to rise on easing global banking concerns

BENGALURU, March 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set for a higher open on Friday, tracking a rebound in global equities after a slew of measures to support the global banking system eased worries about a crisis in the financial sector.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.73% at 17,146 as of 8:15 a.m. IST

The Nifty 50 .NSEIswung between gains and losses before edging a tad higher on Thursday. Both the benchmarks snapped a five-day losing streak.

Equities in Europe and the United States advanced on Thursday on news that a large group of banks was infusing cash into U.S. lender First Republic Bank alongside a lifeline from Swiss National Bank to Credit Suisse. The developments eased concerns of a crisis in the global banking system.

Wall Street equities edged higher. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS were up 1.14%. MKTS/GLOB

Investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on March 22, especially after worries about the global financial sector resurfaced last week. Money markets are still pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Fed. FEDWATCH

Information technology stocks could react to the resignation of Rajesh Gopinathan, the chief executive officer of India's largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) TCS.NS. Gopinathan, who has resigned barely a year into his second five-year term, will be succeeded by K Krithivasan.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) extended their selling streak to a sixth straight session on Thursday, when they sold a net 2.82 billion rupees ($34.2 million) of equities.

Stocks to Watch:

** Glenmark Pharma GLEN.NS: Co gets U.S. FDA nod to proceed with Phase 1/2 tests of its drug to treat advanced tumors, lymphomas.

** Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS: Enters into a settlement agreement with Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) to resolve all disputes and claims.

** Hindustan Aeronautics: Defence ministry approves purchase of missiles, helicopters, artillery guns and electronic warfare systems worth $8.5 billion. All orders would be placed with domestic companies.

** Voltas VOLT.NS: Company's unit gets multiple project orders worth 17.70 billion rupees.

** Rail Vikas Nigam RAIV.NS: Co emerges as lowest bidder for a project worth 1.12 billion rupees.

($1 = 82.5870 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

