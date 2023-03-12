INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open steady ahead of inflation data

BENGALURU, March 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to begin the week on a slightly flattish tone on Monday ahead of the country's inflation data due later in the day and as investors wait for more clarity on the regional impact of the collapse of a U.S. bank.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.16% at 17,466, as of 8:16 a.m. IST.

U.S. authorities on Sunday announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Retail inflation in India likely eased to 6.35% in February, but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India upper threshold for a second straight month, a Reuters poll of 43 economists showed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS held steady early Monday. MKTS/GLOB

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold a net 20.61 billion Indian rupees ($251.46 million) worth of equities on Friday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

** Tech Mahindra TEML.NS: Appoints Mohit Joshi as MD, CEO

** Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS: India's Adani prepays $2.15 billion share-backed loans

** Hindustan Zinc HZNC.NS: Indian govt may put co's share sale plan on hold

** NBCC (INDIA) NBCC.NS: Received work orders for various projects worth 5.41 bln rupees

** Hindustan Aeronautics HIAE.NS: India's ministry of defence signed contract to procure 6 Dornier-228 aircraft for the Indian air force from co for 6.67 billion rupees

** Indian Energy Exchange IIAN.NS: IEX commences trade on high price day ahead market

($1 = 81.9600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

