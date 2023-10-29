INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open marginally higher

BENGALURU, Oct 30 (Reuters) - India's blue-chips were set to open marginally higher on Monday after logging their worst week in over a month, while Asian peers were muted over the Middle East conflict.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was up 0.34% at 19,092 as of 8:06 a.m. IST, above the Nifty 50's .NSEI Friday close of 19,047.25.

Both the Nifty 50 .NSEI and Sensex .BSESNlost nearly 2.5% last week, dragged by high oil prices, elevated U.S. yields and worries over the Middle East conflict.

Asian markets were subdued on Monday, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS losing 0.17%.

Wall Street equities closed lower on Friday after data showed that U.S. inflation remained at elevated levels in September. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, caution over the Middle East conflict prevailed after Israel said it hit over 450 Hamas targets on Sunday and self-declared "second phase" of the attack on the Hamas militants.

Brent crude futures hovered around $90 per barrel. Higher crude prices are a negative for importers of the commodity, like India. O/R

"The Israel-Hamas conflict in West Asia and the uncertainty surrounding the conflict has added to negative sentiments in the market," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Investors also await market reaction to the quarterly results of Reliance Industries. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit post-market hours on Friday, as a slide in revenue from fuel sales hurt its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold 15 billion rupees ($180.15 million) worth of shares on a net basis on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought a net 3.14 billion rupees of shares.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Union Bank of India UNBK.NS: State-owned lender reports 90% year-on-year rise in net profit in September quarter, asset quality improves.

** SBI Card SBIC.NS: Credit card company missed September quarter profit view as financial costs weigh.

** Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS: Co reports net profit of 85.01 billion rupees in September quarter compared to a loss of 3.04 billion rupees Y/Y.

** Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services MMFS.NS; CO reports fall in net profit in September quarter.

($1 = 83.2660 Indian rupees)

