INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower on China COVID woes

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

November 27, 2022 — 09:23 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian stocks were set to open lower on Monday, tracking weakness in global markets, as sentiment took a hit due to protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down 0.34% at 18,598 as of 0140 GMT.

Asian markets declined due to worries about the management of COVID-19 in the world's second-largest economy, after demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS shed 2.19%. MKTS/GLOB

Fears about a COVID-led dent to China's economic growth also weighed on commodities, with Brent crude slipping to $83 per barrel. O/R

On Friday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.03% and closed at a new record of 62,293.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI advanced 0.16% to also settle at an all-time high of 18,512.75.

Foreign institutional investors bought a net 3.69 billion rupees ($45.17 million) worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors sold a net 2.96 billion rupees ($36.24 million) worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Stocks To Watch:

** Siemens SIEM.NS: Life Insurance Corporation LIFI.NS cut its stake in the company from 5.17% to 3.13%.

** DCM DCML.NS: LIC reduced its stake in the company from 6.295% to 4.21%.

** One 97 Communications PAYT.NS: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declined a payment aggregator licence for the company and asked it to reapply within 120 days after meeting certain conditions.

** Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS: To increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by 1,500 rupees ($18.36) from Dec. 1 due to costs related to inflation.

** Larsen & Toubro Financial Holdings LTFH.NS: Completed divestment of its mutual fund business to HSBC Asset Management (India) and received 34.84 billion rupees. The company also realised surplus cash balance of 7.65 billion rupees in L&T Investment Management.

** VA Tech Wabag VATE.NS: Signed an agreement with Asian Development Bank towards raising 2 billion rupees through unlisted non-convertible debentures.

($1 = 81.6850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com, akansha.victor@thomsonreuters.com))

