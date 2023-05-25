INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower despite improved global cues

BENGALURU, May 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday despite improved global cues, after the volatility in the previous session in which the benchmarks reversed losses in the final hour of the May series expiry day.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down 0.24% at 18,421.50, as of 8:16 a.m. IST.

Progress on U.S. debt ceiling talks lifted sentiment and powered a rise in Wall Street equities. The White House and congressional Republicans were edging close to an agreement, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Strong earnings from chip giant Nvidia NVDA.O also supported the rally in technology stocks. Asian markets edged higher. MKTS/GLOB

The Nifty 50 .NSEI has gained 0.65% this week, led by metal stocks .NIFTYMET, which rose 4.53% on a surge in Adani stocks.

"Expect the uptrend in markets to continue," said Sahaj Agrawal, head of research - derivatives at Kotak Securities. "Select energy and media stocks look interesting. Suggest buying on dips till we breach the support level of 18,040."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 5.89 billion rupees ($71.2 million), worth of Indian equities on Thursday. FIIs have been net buyers in Indian stocks in 20 of the last 21 sessions.

Stocks to Watch:

** Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEE.NS: Co posts first quarterly loss in three years on weak ad demand, higher costs.

** Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS: Co's unit Reliance Consumer Products completes acquisition of 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate.

** Emami Ltd EMAM.NS: Co reports fall in consolidated net profit in March quarter.

** Page Industries Ltd PAGE.NS: Co reports fall in March quarter profit on weak demand.

($1 = 82.7176 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.