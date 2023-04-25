INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower as weak global cues dampen mood

BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, as rising recession fears in the United States offset cautious optimism in domestic markets in a busy earnings week.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down 0.19% at 17,752.50 as of 8:00 a.m. IST.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI has risen in the two sessions this week, adding over 0.8%, as earnings trickle in.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MRTI.NS, Bajaj Finance Ltd BJFN.NS, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd SBIL.NS, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd HDFL.NS, L&T Technology Services Ltd LTEH.NS are among the companies reporting their quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Global cues were weak, with Wall Street equities closing sharply lower overnight on soft economic data and disappointing earnings.

U.S. Consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April, a survey showed, intensifying concerns of a potential recession in the near future.

Mixed earnings and outlook from several companies, including General Motors, PepsiCo, and McDonald's also dragged U.S. markets. Troubled lender First Republic Bank tumbled nearly 50% after reporting a plunge in deposits in March quarter. Meanwhile, Asian equities remained subdued. MKTS/GLOB

"The rate hike cycle in the U.S. and European nations is likely to continue, which may further push key economies into a slowdown phase," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

The odds of a 25 basis points rate hike by U.S. Federal Reserve at the upcoming meeting on May 3, stands at 79.3%. FEDWATCH

While analysts reiterated positive view on Indian equities in the near-term, they cautioned the need to focus on stock and sector selection amid weak global cues.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd HLL.NS, Axis Bank Ltd AXBK.NS, ACC Ltd ACC.NS, Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS, Tech Mahindra Ltd TEML.NS, Ultratech Cement Ltd ULTC.NS and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd KTKM.NS are among the companies due to report their quarterly earnings this week.

Stocks to Watch:

** Bajaj Auto Ltd BAJA.NS: Co reports fall in Q4 profit on sluggish exports.

** Tata Consumer Products Ltd TACN.NS: Co reports less-than-expected rise in profit in March quarter, dragged by domestic beverage business.

** Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS: Co's unit in Delaware, U.S. will be dissolved with effect from April 28, 2023.

** AU Small Finance Bank Ltd AUFI.NS: Lender reports 23% YoY growth in consolidated profit in Q4.

($1 = 81.8790 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

