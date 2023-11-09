INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower as Powell keeps rate hike option open

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday, tracking a drop in global stocks, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is not confident that interest rates are high enough to tame inflation.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was down 0.47% at 19,387 as of 8:10 a.m. IST, below the benchmark Nifty 50's .NSEI Thursday close of 19,395.30.

Wall Street stock benchmarks fell overnight, with S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq Composite .IXIC snapping their longest winning streak in two years, as market optimism over monetary policy faded after Powell's comments.

The Fed is not confident that it has achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance to bring inflation down to 2%, Powell said, triggering a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. The odds of a 25 basis-point rate hike in December rose to 12.1% from 9.6% a day before.

Asian markets declined, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS shedding over 1%.MKTS/GLOB

The Nifty 50 .NSEI is up 0.86% for the week so far, but has faced resistance near 19,450 levels in the last two sessions. The small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 have outperformed the blue-chips, adding over 2.4% each, supported by strong retail inflows.

"The net inflows into small- and mid-cap funds cornered about 35% of total equity net inflows in October," said Viraj Gandhi, chief executive at Samco Mutual Fund.

Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed that inflows into equity mutual funds rose nearly 42% month-on-month in October. This is the 32nd consecutive month of inflows into equity mutual funds.

In contrast to domestic investors, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to offload Indian equities in November. FIIs sold shares worth 17.12 billion rupees ($205.55 million) on Thursday, extending their selling streak to the 12th session. Foreign outflows from domestic markets hit a in the previous month.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** ICICI Bank ICBK.NS: Private lender gets approval from the Reserve Bank of India to make ICICI Securities a wholly owned subsidiary.

** Hindustan Aeronautics HIAE.NS: State-owned defence company signs contract with Airbus for establishing maintenance repair and overhaul facilities for A-320 family of aircraft in Maharashtra.

** Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail ADIA.NS: Company posts consolidated net loss of 1.79 billion rupees in September quarter compared to profit of 376.9 million rupees in the year ago quarter.

** Aurobindo Pharma ARBN.NS: Drug maker reports jump in second quarter profit, aided by strong overseas demand.

** Major earnings: Mahindra & Mahindra MAHM.NS, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation ONGC.NS, Coal India COAL.NS, Hindalco Industries HALC.NS, Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS

($1 = 83.2870 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

