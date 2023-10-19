News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower as Powell fans rate worries

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

October 19, 2023 — 10:48 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's blue-chips are set for a lower open on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments fanned worries over higher-for-longer interest rates, adding to mounting concerns over the Middle East crisis.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was down 0.16% at 19,524.50 as of 8:17 a.m. IST. The Nifty 50 .NSEI closed 0.24% lower on Thursday at 19,624.70.

Asian markets .MIAPJ000PUS declined a steeper 0.71%. MKTS/GLOB

That was after Wall Street dropped overnight, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit fresh 16-year highs after Powell said the U.S. economy's strength and tight labour market meant that further policy tightening could be needed.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose above $93 per barrel on fears the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread. Rising oil prices hurt net importers like India. O/R

The benchmark Nifty 50 .NSEI is down 0.64% so far this week, on track to snap a two-week winning streak, as rising oil prices and U.S. yields, the Middle East conflict and interest rate worries continue to nag investors.

Adding to the pressure, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have continued to pile out. They net sold shares worth 10.93 billion rupees ($131.4 million) on Thursday, while domestic investors bought shares worth 7.36 billion rupees.

Meanwhile, earnings have been mixed, with IT companies facing the brunt of weakening global demand, but key consumer companies like Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS and Nestle India NEST.NS helped by strong domestic urban demand.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** ITC ITC.NSmissed profit estimates. The tobacco-to-hotels conglomerate's revenue rose 3%, helped by a 10% surge in its cigarettes business.

** Tata Motors TAMO.NS will buy a 26.79% stake in digital logistics firm Freight Tiger for 1.50 billion rupees ($18 million), with the option to invest a further 1 billion rupees over the next two years.

** Zomato ZOMT.NS: SoftBank's 9984.T venture capital fund will sell a 1.1% stake in the food delivery firm, CNBC-TV18 reported. ($1 = 83.1650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.