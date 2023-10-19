INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower as Powell fans rate worries

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's blue-chips are set for a lower open on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments fanned worries over higher-for-longer interest rates, adding to mounting concerns over the Middle East crisis.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was down 0.16% at 19,524.50 as of 8:17 a.m. IST. The Nifty 50 .NSEI closed 0.24% lower on Thursday at 19,624.70.

Asian markets .MIAPJ000PUS declined a steeper 0.71%. MKTS/GLOB

That was after Wall Street dropped overnight, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit fresh 16-year highs after Powell said the U.S. economy's strength and tight labour market meant that further policy tightening could be needed.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose above $93 per barrel on fears the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread. Rising oil prices hurt net importers like India. O/R

The benchmark Nifty 50 .NSEI is down 0.64% so far this week, on track to snap a two-week winning streak, as rising oil prices and U.S. yields, the Middle East conflict and interest rate worries continue to nag investors.

Adding to the pressure, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have continued to pile out. They net sold shares worth 10.93 billion rupees ($131.4 million) on Thursday, while domestic investors bought shares worth 7.36 billion rupees.

Meanwhile, earnings have been mixed, with IT companies facing the brunt of weakening global demand, but key consumer companies like Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS and Nestle India NEST.NS helped by strong domestic urban demand.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** ITC ITC.NSmissed profit estimates. The tobacco-to-hotels conglomerate's revenue rose 3%, helped by a 10% surge in its cigarettes business.

** Tata Motors TAMO.NS will buy a 26.79% stake in digital logistics firm Freight Tiger for 1.50 billion rupees ($18 million), with the option to invest a further 1 billion rupees over the next two years.

** Zomato ZOMT.NS: SoftBank's 9984.T venture capital fund will sell a 1.1% stake in the food delivery firm, CNBC-TV18 reported. ($1 = 83.1650 Indian rupees)

