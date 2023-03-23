INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower as IT concerns weigh on sentiment

BENGALURU, March 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set to open lower on Friday, as investor sentiment turned cautious after Accenture cut its revenue forecast and about 2.5% of its workforce, signalling a grim near-term outlook for the information technology sector alongside the global banking concerns.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down 0.21% at 17,048 as of 8:27 a.m. IST. The broader Asian equity indexes were subdued. MKTS/GLOB

In a week marking Credit Suisse's rescue and the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision, the Nifty 50 has fallen 0.14% so far.

Wall Street equities rose overnight after investors took comfort that the Fed might pause its rate hikes.

The risk of contagion in global banking will continue to weigh on markets in the near term, according to analysts.

Adding to investors' concerns is Accenture Plc.'s downgrade of its annual revenue and profit forecast and a decision to cut 19,000 jobs. The development is a sign of a grim global economic outlook weighing on corporate spending on IT services.

Significant exposure to banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector in the West is already seen as a risk to the sector.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who snapped their nine-day selling streak on Wednesday, turned sellers again on Thursday, offloading 9.95 billion rupees ($121.05 million) of equities.

Stocks to Watch:

** Bharat Electronics BAJE.NS: Ministry of Defence signs two contracts of 38 billion rupees with co, to supply medium power radar and digital radar warning services to the Indian Air Force.

** Rail Vikas Nigam RAIV.NS: Co's joint venture receives LoA for a project worth 2.52 billion Rupees in Gujarat.

** IDFC IDFC.NS, IDFC Bank IDFB.NS: Co's shareholding in IDFC First Bank increases to 39.99%.

** Lupin LUPN.NS: Co receives tentative approval from U.S. FDA for drug used in treatment of liver disease.

($1 = 82.1970 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.