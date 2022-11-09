INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower ahead of US inflation data

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open a tad lower on Thursday, with investors bracing for crucial U.S. inflation data that will provide clues about the severity of Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes.

India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1, were 0.44% lower as of 0214 GMT. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 1%. MKTS/GLOB

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed down 0.25% at 18,157 on Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN ended 0.25% lower at 61,033.55.

Data on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) is due later in the day, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting a decline in both the monthly and yearly core numbers for October to 0.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

India will report its inflation numbers for October next week.

In domestic earnings, Nifty components Apollo Hospitals Enterprise APLH.NS, Eicher Motors EICH.NS, shoe-maker Bata India BATA.NS, food delivery service provider Zomato ZOMT.NS will report quarterly numbers.

Foreign institutional investors bought net of 3.87 billion Indian rupees ($47.51 million) equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors sold 10.60 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** India will sell a 1.55% stake in Axis Bank AXBK.NS through an offer for sale.

** India's Tata Motors TAMO.NS said on Wednesday it expects profit and cash flow to bounce back in the second half thanks to healthy demand for its Jaguar Land Rover cars and a drop in domestic steel costs.

** India's Star Health And Allied Insurance STAU.NS reported Sept-qtr profit against a loss year ago.

** Indian gas company Petronet LNG PLNG.NS reported fall in quarterly profit.

** Sri Lanka's largest port began on Wednesday construction of a $700 million terminal project, partly funded by Indian ports-to-cement and construction conglomerate Adani Group, an official said, marking the first foray by an Indian company into the sector.

** Indian port operator Adani Ports APSE.NS acquired a 49.38% stake in petroleum logistics service provider Oiltanking for 10.5 billion rupees.

** Indian sugar mills are aggressively signing export deals, contracting for about 1 million tonnes just four days after New Delhi approved exports.

($1 = 81.4650 Indian rupees)

