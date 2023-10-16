INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher tracking rebound in global peers

BENGALURU, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in global stocks, with moderating oil prices aiding sentiment.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was up 0.02% at 19,814.50 as of 8:00 a.m. IST compared to its overnight close, indicating that the Nifty 50 .NSEI will open above Monday's close of 19,731.75.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight as investors embarked upon the first full week of earnings while keeping a close eye on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Asian markets opened higher. MKTS/GLOB

Brent crude futures LCOc1 steadied below $90 per barrel in Asia hours on hopes that the U.S. would ease sanctions on Venezuela. Lower oil prices are a positive for net importers of the commodity, like India. O/R

Financial services stocks will be focus after the results of HDFC BankHDBK.NS and Jio Financial ServicesJIOF.NS on Monday.

India's top private lender reported a sharp sequential drop in lending margin and higher bad loans for the second quarter as it reported its first results as a single company since the merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC).

Newly-listed Jio Financial Services JIOF.NS posted a doubling in sequential net profit.

Analysts said that results, festive demand and geopolitical concerns in the Middle East will be key triggers for domestic equities in the near term.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth 5.94 billion rupees on a net basis on Monday. Domestic investors bought shares worth 11.84 billion rupees.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation GMDC.NS: Co presents a 2.69 billion rupees dividend cheque to the Gujarat government, which holds 74% stake in the company.

** KEC International KECL.NS: Co secures new orders worth 13.15 billion rupees.

** Coal India COAL.NS: Co says supplies to thermal power plants rose about 6% during first fortnight of October.

** Tata Power TTPW.NS: Co signs power distribution agreement with Endurance Technologies ENDU.NS to set up a 12.5 Mega Watt solar plant.

** Major earnings on Tuesday: Bajaj Finance BJFN.NS, L&T Technology Services LTEH.NS, Tata Elxsi TTEX.NS, CIE Automotive India CIEA.NS, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance ICIR.NS.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.