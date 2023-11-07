INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher tracking Asian peers

BENGALURU, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers after U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggested that the central bank could be near the end of its policy tightening cycle.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was up 0.32% at 19,519.50 as of 8:09 a.m. IST, over 100 points above the benchmark Nifty 50's .NSEI Tuesday close of 19,406.70.

Wall Street equities rose overnight, while U.S. Treasury yields fell after comments by several Fed officials hinted that the central bank may be close to the end of the rate hiking cycle.

The S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq Composite .IXIC stock indexes posted their longest winning streak in two years. Asian markets advanced, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAP0000PUS adding 0.3%. MKTS/GLOB

Since the Fed held rates steady on Nov. 1, the Nifty 50 .NSEI and Sensex .BSESN gained over 2% each before taking a pause on Tuesday.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Interglobe Aviation INGL.NS: Airline operator sees more groundings in fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 due to Pratt & Whitney engines issues.

** Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS: Two-wheeler maker plans to introduce its electric vehicles in Europe and begin commercial operations in those markets by mid-2024.

** Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) INIR.NS: Co posts 30.4% rise in September-quarter profit, approves interim dividend of 2.50 rupees per share.

** Apollo Tyres APLO.NS: Tyre maker beats second quarter profit view on higher auto sales.

($1 = 83.2270 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.