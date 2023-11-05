INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher tracking Asian peers

BENGALURU, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set for a strong open on Monday, tracking Asian peers as markets priced in earlier interest rate cuts in the United States and Europe.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was up 0.84% at 19,451 as of 8:00 a.m. IST, over 200 points above the benchmark Nifty 50's .NSEI Friday close of 19,230.60.

Asian markets advanced, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS gaining nearly 1.5%. Japan's Nikkei rose 2.48% to 32,793,74, its highest since Sept. 21. MKTS/GLOB.T

Wall Street equities rallied on Friday, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to five-week lows after data showed that U.S. jobs growth slowed more than expected in October. .N

The Fed's rate pause on Nov. 1 had spurred aglobal marketrally.

The odds of a 25 basis points rate cut by June 2024 rose to 81%, the CME FedWatch tool showed, and markets imply around an 80% probability the European Central Bank will be cutting rates by April.

India's blue-chips Nifty 50 and Sensex .BSESN snapped a two-week losing streak on Friday, rising nearly 1% for the week.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers on Friday, offloading 124.3 million rupees ($1.5 million) of shares on a net basis. Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 4.03 billion rupees.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** State Bank of India SBI.NS: India's largest lender reports 8% rise in profit in September-quarter.

** Interglobe Aviation INGL.NS: Airline operation reports profit in second quarter on steady demand for air travel.

** Vedanta VDAN.NS: Co posts consolidated loss in September quarter.

** PB Fintech PBFI.NS: Co's net loss narrows in second quarter.

** Major earnings: Divi's Laboratories DIVI.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS, Sobha SOBH.NS, Varun Beverages VARB.NS.

($1 = 83.0760 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

