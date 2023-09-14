News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher on strong China data, U.S. rate pause hopes

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

September 14, 2023 — 10:36 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, tracking Asian peers, as stronger-than-expected macroeconomic data from China and easing U.S. rate concerns aided sentiment.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.10% at 20,238.50 at 8:00 a.m. IST.

Asian equities rose on Friday after data showed that August industrial output and retail sales growth in China beat expectations.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight, on rising expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate pause in its upcoming policy meeting on September 20. MKTS/GLOB

India's Nifty 50 .NSEI and Sensex .BSESN have gained nearly 1.5% each this week so far and hit new record highs in the previous session. Both the benchmarks are on course to extend gains for the third consecutive week.

The more-domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP have witnessed high volatility, logging gains for two sessions in a row after posting their worst session in 2023 on Tuesday.

While the outlook for Indian markets remained positive on the back of strong macroeconomic data, there is no scope for a runaway rally in the benchmarks due to elevated valuations, said analysts. They also cautioned of a likely correction in the broader markets after the recent rally.

Small- and mid-caps have gained 31% and 29% in 2023 so far, outperforming the 11% rise in the Nifty 50 and Sensex.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose to a 10-month high of $94.16 per barrel on supply cuts and China's measures to boost demand.

Rising crude oil prices hurt India, where the commodity accounts for a significant share of the import bill. O/R

Foreign institutional investors bought 2.95 billion rupees ($35.53 million) worth of shares on a net basis on Thursday, while their domestic counterparts sold 508 million rupees worth of shares, exchange data showed.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** NTPC NTPC.NS: State-owned power producer signs supplementary joint venture agreement with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam to develop two thermal projects int he state.

** Alkem Laboratories ALKE.NS: Drug maker says income tax department conducted a survey at the company's offices, subsidiaries.

** Bharat Forge BFRG.NS: Co and its unit Kalyani Strategic Systems sign a deal to produce armoured vehicles in India for clients of global defence company Paramount.

** Lemon Tree Hotels LEMO.NS: Co signs license agreement for two new properties in Gujarat and Nepal.

($1 = 83.0300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

