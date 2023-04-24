INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher on optimism after earnings boost

BENGALURU, April 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday as sentiment improved after strong quarterly results from heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS and ICICI Bank LtdICBK.NS, with more earnings on tap later in the day.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.15% at 17,785.50 as of 7:48 a.m. IST.

The Nifty 50 .NSEIclosed 0.68% higher on Monday, led by financials, which climbed nearly 1.5%.

"The better than expected fourth-quarter results from ICICI Bank over the weekend and RBI’s relaxation towards the HDFC Bank merger led to a rally in financials," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Analysts expect markets to remain range bound with a positive bias as earnings trickle in.

Wall Street equities closed mixed on Monday as investors digested corporate earnings amid rising odds of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike on May 3. Asian equities remained subdued. MKTS/GLOB

Foreign institutional investors extended their selling streak for six straight sessions on Monday, offloading 4.12 billion rupees ($50.3 million) of shares.

Nestle Ltd NEST.NS, Bajaj Auto Ltd BAJA.NS, Bajaj Finance Ltd BJFN.NS, Maruti Suzuki Ltd MRTI.NS, Hindustan Unilever Ltd HLL.NS, Axis Bank Ltd AXBK.NS, ACC Ltd ACC.NS, Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS, Ultratech Cement Ltd ULTC.NS and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd KTKM.NS are among the companies due to report their quarterly numbers this week.

Stocks to Watch:

** Ipca Laboratories Ltd IPCA.NS: Co to buy over 33% stake in Unichem Laboratories for up to 10.34 billion rupees.

** Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd MALD.NS: Co selected as a partner to redevelop a residential society in Mumbai that offers a revenue potential of about 8.5 billion rupees.

** Century Textile and Industries CNTY.NS: Co reports 69% year-on-year jump in consolidated profit to 1.45 billion rupees in March quarter.

** Key earnings on Tuesday: Bajaj Auto Ltd BAJA.NS, Nestle India Ltd NEST.NS, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd HDFA.NS, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd AUFI.NS, Tata Consumer Products Ltd TACN.NS, Dalmia Bharat Ltd DALB.NS, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd MAHN.NS, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd MALD.NS, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd MAHH.NS, Rallis India Ltd RALL.NS, Meghmani Finechem Ltd MEGM.NS, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd NIPF.NS.

($1 = 81.8790 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

