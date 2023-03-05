INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher on improved risk sentiment

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Monday after strong economic data from the United States and investment in the Adani group of companies boosted risk appetite.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.41% at 17,704.50, as of 7:51 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities closed higher on Friday after data showed the U.S. services sector grew at a steady clip in February, indicating expansion of the economy in the first quarter of 2023.

Asian markets too advanced on Monday, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS adding 0.23%. MKTS/GLOB

Indian shares logged weekly gains on Friday after U.S. boutique investment firm GQG Partners' GQG.AX $1.87 billion investments in Adani group stocks spurred a broad-based rally and improved risk sentiment. Both Nifty 50 and Sensex posted their best day in nearly four months.

However, concerns about a prolonged high-rate regime persisted after U.S. Federal Reserve officials reiterated the necessity to hike interest rates to tackle inflation.

Investors now await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to the U.S. Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, for potential cues on the monetary policy trajectory.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought a net 2.46 billion Indian rupees ($30.12 million) worth of equities on Friday after snapping a selling streak in the previous session, aided by investment in the Adani conglomerate.

STOCKS TO WATCH

** Mahanagar Gas MGAS.NS: Co to acquire 100% stake of Unison Enviro for 5.31 bln rupees.

** Power Grid PGRD.NS: Co declared successful to establish inter-state transmission system for two projects in Chhattisgarh.

** Zydus Lifesciences ZYDU.NS: Co receives final approval from U.S. drug regulator for oral solution to treat seizures in patients two years of age or older.

** Info Edge INED.NS: Co's unit to invest 52 mln rupees in Sploot, a platform for pet parenting.

** Kansai Nerolac KANE.NS: Co approves acquisition of 40% of total shareholding of Nerofix from Polygel for 370 mln rupees.

($1 = 81.6800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

