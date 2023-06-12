INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher on easing domestic inflation, Fed pause hopes

BENGALURU, June 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open slightly higher on Tuesday on improved sentiment after data showed domestic retail inflation cooled to a more than two-year low in May, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate decision.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore Exchange SINc1 were up 0.27% at 18,749.50, as of 8:05 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities closed higher on Monday, aiding risk sentiment ahead of U.S. inflation data on Tuesday and the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday. The odds of a rate pause stood at 80.4%. FEDWATCH

Asian markets edged higher MKTS/GLOB, while oil prices recovered some ground after a slide on Monday on global demand concerns. O/R

India's annual inflation eased to a more than two-year low of 4.25% in May, aided by a further fall in food inflation. Industrial output rose 4.2% year-on-year in April, above the estimated 1.8% expansion.

Economists said cooling inflation and rising production vindicated the central bank's decision to hold rates as well as the monetary policy stance.

Indian shares rose on Monday, ahead of the release of the macroeconomic data. Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex were 2% below all-time high levels. Analysts expected markets to witness consolidation ahead of key central bank decisions from Bank of Japan and European Central Bank, besides the Fed.

Foreign institutional investors sold 6.27 billion rupees ($76 million) worth of Indian equities on a net basis on Monday, while domestic investors bought 17.94 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

STOCKS TO WATCH

** HFCL HFCL.NS: Co wins order worth 809.2 million Rupees from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

** Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS: India's market regulator bars former chairman Subhash Chandra, managing director and CEO Punit Goenka from company boards for 1-year.

** Inox Wind INWN.NS: Co approves scheme of amalgamation of Inox Wind Energy into itself.

** JSW Steel JSTL.NS: Co co-declared as preferred bidder for grant of mining lease for iron one mineral in Goa.

($1 = 82.3853 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru)

