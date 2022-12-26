INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher on China demand recovery hopes

BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday on hopes of demand recovery in China after the country announced it will ease its strict COVID-19 restrictions.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.22% at 18,068.50, as of 7:40 a.m. IST.

China announced it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8. COVID-19 management will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the stringent Category-A, the country's health authority added on Monday, raising hopes of demand recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The announcement triggered an uptick in Asian markets. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.59%. MKTS/GLOB

U.S. markets remained shut on Monday for Christmas.

Capping the gains in domestic equities could be oil prices, which rose in thin trade on fears of supply disruption due to winter storms across the United States. Brent crude CLc1 jumped above $80 per barrel. O/R

Higher oil prices hurt oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill.

Foreign institutional investors sold 4.98 billion rupees ($60.25 million) worth of equities on a net basis on Monday, while domestic investors bought about 12.86 billion rupees ($155.60 million) worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Stocks To Watch:

** NTPC NTPC.NS: Co signed an MoU with Tecnimont to explore green methanol production.

** Time Technoplast TIME.NS: Co received a repeat order worth 750 mln rupees from Adani Total Gas ADAG.NS for the supply of CNG Cascades.

** HEG HEGL.NS: Co incorporated a subsidiary TACC for manufacturing graphite anode for lithium-ion cells.

** Spicejet SPJT.NS: Shareholders approved the reappointment of Ajay Singh as director.

($1 = 82.6500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.