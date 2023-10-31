INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher; Fed decision, earnings reaction in focus

BENGALURU, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open marginally higher on Wednesday, tracking a rise in global stocks ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was down 0.15% at 19,133.50 as of 8:16 a.m. IST, but still above the Nifty 50's .NSEI Tuesday close of 19,079.60.

The benchmarks opened higher in the previous session too, before reversing gains and settling lower.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex lost nearly 3% each last month, as elevated U.S. interest rates triggered persistent sales by foreign investors, while a rise in oil prices due to the Middle East conflict also added to the selling pressure.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight, ahead of the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday and U.S. monthly jobs data due on Friday. Asian markets rose. MKTS/GLOB

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates, but Chair Jerome Powell's commentary will be key.

"Recent economic indicators from the U.S. suggest a persistent expansion in the economy," said Jayden Ong, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at Vantage, adding "The anticipation is that the Fed will uphold the current interest rate base point."

The Fed's rhetoric of higher-for-longer rates has helped send U.S. Treasury yields to multi-year highs, making them more attractive for investors.

As a result, foreign investors have offloaded 245.48 billion Indian rupees ($2.95 billion) worth of Indian shares in October, the most for any month since January.

Also in focus will be the market reaction to the results of Nifty 50 companies. Larsen & Toubro LART.NStopped second-quarter profit estimates, aided by growth in infrastructure projects, while Tata Consumer Products TACN.NS also beat estimates in the September quarter, supported by price hikes.

Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS, on the other hand, saw a drop in second-quarter profit, hurt by a one-time charge, but its revenue rose 7.3%, aided by subscriber growth. STOCKS TO WATCH: ** Jindal Steel & Power JNSP.NS: Co posts more than six-fold rise in consolidated profit after tax in September quarter, beating estimates.

** Lupin LUPN.NS: U.S. FDA concludes inspection of the company's manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh, with a classification of "no action indicated."

** SBI Cards and Payment Services SBIC.NS: Co ties up with Reliance's retail arm for credit card.

** Navin Fluorine NAFL.NS: Co reports rise in consolidated profit in the September quarter.

($1 = 83.2620 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

