INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher; banks in focus amid global rout

BENGALURU, March 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday on the back of easing domestic inflation and hopes of lower interest rate hikes, while banks could track a fall in global peers as a U.S. banking crisis unnerved investors globally.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.35% as of 8:14 a.m. IST.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS were down 0.92% on the day. MKTS/GLOB

India's annual retail inflation rate INCPIY=ECI eased to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in January, but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's upper threshold for a second straight month.

Investors will now focus on the U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, for cues on the rate hike trajectory amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could now become less hawkish given the banking crisis.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold a net 116.82 billion Indian rupees ($1.42 billion) worth of equities on Monday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

** Lupin LUPN.NS: U.S. FDA completed inspection of co's bioresearch centre in Pune without any observation

** Sona BLW Precision Forgings SONB.NS: Promoter Singapore VII Topco III sold remaining 20.50% stake in co

** Tube Investments of India TBEI.NS: To foray into contract development and manufacturing operation; co will invest 2.85 billion rupees

** Bannari Amman Sugars BANN.NS: Union at two units called for strike from March 10

** B L Kashyap and Sons BLKS.NS: Won orders worth 1.58 billion rupees

** CreditAccess Grameen CRDE.NS: Crosses 200 billion rupees of assets under management

($1 = 82.2350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.