News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher as US treasury yields ease

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

October 26, 2023 — 10:45 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India's blue-chips are set to open higher on Friday after logging losses over the last six sessions as U.S. treasury yields retreated following weaker-than-expected inflation data.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was up 0.42% at 18,991.50 as of 8:11 a.m. IST, more than 100 points above the Nifty 50's .NSEI Thursday close of 18,857.25.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI and Sensex .BSESN have lost nearly 5% each over the last six sessions, settling at near four-month lows on Thursday.

So far this week, the Nifty is down 3.51%, on course for the worst week in 16 months.

Meanwhile, Asian markets rose on Friday, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS adding 0.8%.

Wall Street equities closed lower overnight on mixed economic data and weak earnings. MKTS/GLOB

While an advance estimate of the third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) showed that the U.S. economy grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years, business investment softened.

However, U.S. treasury yields, which rallied to 16-year highs earlier in the week on expectations of higher-for-longer rates by the Federal Reserve, eased on data showing cooling inflation.

Core personal consumption expenditure, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, came in at 2.4%, its lowest since the fourth quarter of 2020.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 hovered around $88.50 per barrel, after sliding in the previous session.

Crude prices have been volatile, since the Israel-Hamas clashes began. Brent Crude rose from $84.50 on Oct. 6 to $93 per barrel on October 20, before easing over the last week.

The rise in oil prices is negative for importers of the commodity, like India. O/R

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold 77.03 billion rupees ($925.57 million) worth of shares on a net basis on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought a net 65.58 billion rupees of shares.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Major Earnings: Reliance Industries RELI.NS, Cipla CIPL.NS, Dr Reddy's Laboratories REDY.NS, Maruti Suzuki India MRTI.NS, SBI Life Insurance SBIL.NS, Bajaj Finserv BJFS.NS.

** Colgate-Palmolive India COLG.NS: Oral care company posts rise in September-quarter profit, aided by steady demand and pricing.

** Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC ADIE.NS: Co reports fall in second-quarter consolidated net profit.

** Vodafone Idea VODA.NS: Telecom operator posts wider-than-expected loss in September quarter as user base shrinks.

($1 = 83.2240 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.