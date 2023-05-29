News & Insights

US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher as US debt deal spurs optimism

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

May 29, 2023 — 10:52 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open marginally higher on Tuesday on improved global cues after U.S. lawmakers reached a tentative debt ceiling deal over the weekend.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.09% at 18,707.50, as of 8:19 a.m. IST.

Asian equities were mostly higher as investors cheered the prospect that the world's largest economy will avert a major debt default. U.S. markets were closed on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forged an agreement to suspend the country's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until 2025, ahead of the June 1 deadline. The deal will have to pass through the U.S. Congress. MKTS/GLOB

The Nifty 50 .NSEIgained 0.54%, hitting a five-month high of 18,598.65 on Monday, amid stable domestic earnings and sustained foreign inflows into equities.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 17.58 billion rupees ($214.97 million) worth of Indian equities on Monday. FIIs have been net buyers in Indian stocks in 22 of the last 23 sessions.

STOCKS TO WATCH

**** Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS: Co's JioCinema signs content streaming deal with NBC Universal.

**** Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd RAIV.NS: Co posts fall in consolidated net profit in March quarter.

**** Sobha Ltd SOBH.NS: Co reports rise in consolidated profit in March quarter on strong demand.

**** NBCC Ltd NBCC.NS: Co reports rise in consolidated net profit in fourth-quarter.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.