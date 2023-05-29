INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher as US debt deal spurs optimism

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open marginally higher on Tuesday on improved global cues after U.S. lawmakers reached a tentative debt ceiling deal over the weekend.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.09% at 18,707.50, as of 8:19 a.m. IST.

Asian equities were mostly higher as investors cheered the prospect that the world's largest economy will avert a major debt default. U.S. markets were closed on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forged an agreement to suspend the country's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until 2025, ahead of the June 1 deadline. The deal will have to pass through the U.S. Congress. MKTS/GLOB

The Nifty 50 .NSEIgained 0.54%, hitting a five-month high of 18,598.65 on Monday, amid stable domestic earnings and sustained foreign inflows into equities.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 17.58 billion rupees ($214.97 million) worth of Indian equities on Monday. FIIs have been net buyers in Indian stocks in 22 of the last 23 sessions.

STOCKS TO WATCH

**** Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS: Co's JioCinema signs content streaming deal with NBC Universal.

**** Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd RAIV.NS: Co posts fall in consolidated net profit in March quarter.

**** Sobha Ltd SOBH.NS: Co reports rise in consolidated profit in March quarter on strong demand.

**** NBCC Ltd NBCC.NS: Co reports rise in consolidated net profit in fourth-quarter.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

