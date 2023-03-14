INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher as US data ups smaller rate hikes bets

BENGALURU, March 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking a rebound in global markets after U.S. inflation data was in line with expectations, improving the odds of a smaller rate hike at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting next week.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.57% to 17,209.50 as of 8:08 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities snapped a losing streak overnight, aided by a rebound in banking stocks and favourable macroeconomic data. The U.S. consumer price index data bolstered bets of a smaller interest rate hike by the Fed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS were up 1.51%. MKTS/GLOB

Domestic and global equities had witnessed selling pressure over the last few sessions as sentiment suffered following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the U.S.

Indian shares hit a five-month low on Tuesday, falling for a fourth straight session and shedding over 4% in that period after the U.S. banking crisis sparked a global selloff among lenders.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) extended their selling streak for the fourth session in a row and sold a net 30.87 billion Indian rupees ($375.27 million) worth of equities on Tuesday. Since March 8, foreign investors have sold a net 72.57 billion rupees worth of equities.

Stocks to Watch:

** PNC InfratechPNCI.NS: Declared lowest bidder for project worth 12.60 billion rupees

** Railtel Corporation of India RAIT.NS: Received work order worth 2.88 billion rupees

** NBCC (India)NBCC.NS: Won work order valued at 5 billion rupees

** Cipla CIPL.NS: Co and its unit entered into an agreement with Africa Capitalworks for sale of 51.18% stake held in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries, Uganda, for consideration of $25 million-$30 million.

($1 = 82.2600 Indian rupees)

