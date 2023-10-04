INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher as U.S. yields, oil prices ease

BENGALURU, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares are likely to open slightly higher on Thursday as the relentless surge in U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices eased, although the continuous selling by foreign investors could keep gains in check.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was 60 points higher at 19,495.50 points at 8:07 a.m. IST on the NSE International Exchange.

Wall Street equities rose on Wednesday, helped by cooler-than-expected U.S. private payrolls data. U.S. 10-year yields eased on the day, continuing their overnight retreat from a fresh 16-year high.

Concerns over global demand led to a 5% drop in oil prices, which helps importers like India.

Analysts said that still elevated U.S. yields could mean foreigners continue to sell in emerging markets like India.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded 44.24 billion rupees ($531.5 million) worth of shares on Wednesday, the most in over five weeks. FIIs have been net sellers for the last 11 sessions.

The earnings season, which begins next week, festive demand and the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision on Friday are the key near-term triggers for the market, analysts said.

"While the RBI is expected to hold on to the rates, it will be interesting to observe the governor's tone given the inflationary concerns due to the surge in global crude oil prices," said Srikanth Subramanian, CEO of Kotak Cherry.

U.S. jobs data is also due on Friday, which will influence the outlook on the Federal Reserve's interest rate.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Punjab National Bank PNBK.NS: State-owned lender posts 11.3% year-on-year growth in total business at 22.5 trillion rupees for September quarter; total deposits up 9.7%

** Marico MRCO.NS: Co expects September quarter revenue to dip due to weakness in rural recovery.

** Hero Motocorp HROM.NS: Two-wheeler maker receives 13,688 bookings for Karizma XMR.

** Bandhan Bank BANH.NS: Lender says loans and advances for September up 12.3% year-on-year. ($1 = 83.2340 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

