INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher ahead of national budget

BENGALURU, Feb 1(Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, ahead of the interim Union budget leading up to national elections later this year, while global equities were subdued after the U.S. Federal Reserve commentary added to doubts over early rate cuts.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was trading at 21,829.50 points as of 7:45 a.m. IST, suggesting the NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI will open above its Tuesday's close of 21,725.70.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to avoid spending big on new welfare programmes in the budget before the general election and instead focus on infrastructure, while narrowing the budget gap.

While major policy changes and announcements are unlikely, the expansion in the government's capital expenditure and the extent of fiscal consolidation would be scrutinised closely, ICRA said in a note.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were subdued after the U.S. Fed kept rates unchanged but signalled that rate cuts would not be appropriate until inflation cools off further. MKTS/GLOB

Shares of fintech firm Paytm PAYT.NS are in focus after the Indian central bank restricted Paytm Payments Bank from fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services, due to supervisory concerns.

Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 16.61 billion rupees ($199.95 million) on a net basis on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased a net 25.43 billion rupees of stocks.

FIIs offloaded 257.44 billion rupees of shares in January, after making record monthly purchases in December, as Nifty and S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN snapped a two-month winning streak.

Stocks to watch:

** Auto Stocks like Tata Motors TAMO.NS, Mahindra & Mahindra MAHM.NS, Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS, Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS: Companies to report monthly sales data for January.

** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals GLEN.NS: Company announced partnership with Pfizer to launch a drug to treat dermatitis. The drug has been approved by regulators in India, U.S. and European Union.

** Shree Cement SHCM.NS: Company topped December-quarter profit view on lower fuel costs and higher volumes.

** Godrej Consumer Products GOCP.NS: Company posted slowest revenue growth in over three years on soft demand.

($1 = 83.0710 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

