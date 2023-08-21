INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open flat on concerns around China economy, US rates

BENGALURU, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set for a muted open on Tuesday, on risk aversion due to persistent concerns over the health of China's economy and U.S. interest rates.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.03% at 19,395 at 8:05 a.m. IST.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI and Sensex .BSESNrose on Monday, as a rebound in information technology (IT) and financial stocks outweighed a slide in Reliance Industries following spin-off Jio Financial's weak market debut.

Analysts expect the market to witness further consolidation due to weak macroeconomic conditions and volatility in global markets.

Asian markets gained marginally on Tuesday after declining in the previous session, after China issued a smaller-than-expected cut to key lending rates, triggering concerns over deflation and economic recovery.

Wall Street closed mixed overnight, with tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC adding over 1.5%, aided by semiconductor firm Nvidia NVDA.O on earnings optimism, which is due on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

Investors now await comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday at a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole in Wyoming, for clues on policy tightening by the U.S. central bank.

Recent inflation, retail sales and labour data in the U.S. have triggered concerns of prolonged high interest rate regime among investors.

Domestic investors also await the minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of India, due on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares on a net basis on Monday, offloading 19.01 billion rupees ($228.8 million), while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 6.26 billion rupees, according to provisional National Stock Exchange data.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS: Top shareholder Kempas Trade and Investment hikes stake in company to 69.87% from 67.65%.

** Welspun Enterprises WELS.NS: Company buys 50.10% stake in Michigan Engineers for 1.37 billion rupees.

** Tata Power TTPW.NS: Subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy signs power purchase agreement for 9MWp on campus solar plant with Tata Motors for a plant in Uttarakhand.

** Brigade Enterprises BRIG.NS: Company enters into a sale deed to buy 6.54 acres of land parcel in Chennai, to develop a residential project.

($1 = 83.0800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.