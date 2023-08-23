INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open flat ahead of RBI policy minutes

BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open little changed on Thursday on caution ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting minutes.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.07% at 19,517.50 at 8:08 a.m. IST.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI and Sensex .BSESN closed higher on Wednesday, led by financials, while midcaps .NIFMDCP100 hit a fresh all-time high.

"The action could continue in banking and financial services ahead of the RBI policy minutes," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, adding that global uncertainty over U.S. rates and China's economy could keep the market range-bound.

The minutes of the RBI's latest monetary policy are due to be released at 5 p.m. IST.

Meanwhile, analysts at HSBC reiterated their upbeat view on the Indian market on Wednesday and said that "amid escalating concerns on global growth, India still stands out."

Wall Street equities settled higher overnight, aided by strong earnings by tech firm Nvidia. Investors also await the annual global central bankers' gathering, scheduled to begin on Thursday, at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for cues on the rate hiking trajectory. Asian markets advanced on Thursday. MKTS/GLOB

Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares on a net basis on Wednesday, adding 6.14 billion rupees ($74.4 million), while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 1.25 billion rupees, according to provisional National Stock Exchange data.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Reliance Industries RELI.NS: Qatar Investment Authority will invest $1 billion for a 1% stake in company's unit Reliance Retail Ventures.

** Atul Auto ATUL.NS: European firm Societe Generale buys 140,000 shares at 409.54 rupees per share.

** Vascon Engineers VASC.NS: Co gets letter of acceptance amount to 6.06 bln rupees.

** NHPC NHPC.NS: Co signs memorandum of understanding with Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation for implementation of pumped storage hydropower projects.

($1 = 82.5640 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

