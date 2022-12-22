INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to fall as solid U.S. data fuels rate hike fears

BENGALURU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday, tracking a fall in global equities after robust U.S. economic data revived concerns that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates for longer than previously expected.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down 0.44% at 18,098, as of 7:40 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities fell sharply overnight, after Gross Domestic Product in the third quarter was revised higher to 3.2% from 2.9% in the previous estimate. The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits also increased lesser than expected.

The data showing a resilient economy fuelled investor fears that the Fed could raise rates further and for a longer period to tackle elevated inflation, while raising the possibility of a recession.

Asian markets also declined after the slide in U.S. shares, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS falling 0.70%. MKTS/GLOB

Foreign institutional investors bought 9.29 billion rupees ($112.10 million) worth of equities on a net basis on Thursday, while domestic investors bought 22.07 billion rupees ($266.32 million) worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Stocks To Watch:

** Reliance Industries RELI.NS: Jio's network services are selected by Indian Oil for its retail outlets. Co's unit Reliance Strategic Business Ventures also acquired a 23.3% stake in U.S.-based robotics and automation firm Exyn Technologies for $25 mln.

** GAIL (India) GAIL.NS: Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NSraises stake in GAIL to 6.833% from 4.815%.

** Info Edge (India) INED.NS: Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NSraises stake in Info Edge to 5.008% from 4.988%.

** Lupin LUPN.NS: Co recalls four lots of Quinapril tablets, used to treat hypertension, in the U.S. due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity.

** Rail Vikas Nigam RAIV.NS: Co wins contract worth 1.99 bln rupees from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for Surat Metro Rail Project.

($1 = 82.8700 Indian rupees)

