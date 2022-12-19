US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to dip on U.S. recession fears, China uncertainty

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

December 19, 2022 — 09:25 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday on recession fears in the U.S. and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, which has offset optimism over loosening strict pandemic restrictions.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down 0.21% at 18,447.50, as of 7:07 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities extended losses for the fourth day in a row, as risk-off sentiment prevailed in the pre-holiday week. Investors await key macroeconomic data due later this week - housing starts, existing home sales, consumer spending and inflation - for cues into the extent of the Fed policy's impact. MKTS/GLOB

Asian markets declined on weak cues, such as a surge in new COVID-19 infections in China and weak macroeconomic indicators, with MSCI Asia ex Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS falling 0.54%. China's business confidence fell to its lowest in nearly a decade.

Investors also await the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision today - the final central bank decision for 2022.

Capping gains in Indian markets could be oil prices, which rose marginally on a weaker dollar and a U.S. plan to restock its strategic petroleum reserve. O/R

The movement in oil prices has a direct impact on local inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity.

Foreign institutional investors sold 5.38 billion rupees ($65.14 million) worth of equities on a net basis on Monday, while domestic investors bought 6.87 billion rupees ($83.17 million) of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Stocks To Watch:

** Housing Development Finance Corporation HDFC.NS: Co increases retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 35 basis points from today.

** IRCTC INIR.NS: Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NSraises stake in IRCTC by 2.273% to 7.278%.

** NBCC NBCC.NS: Co gets work order worth 693 million rupees from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation.

** New Delhi Television NDTV.NS: Vishvapradhan Commercial acquires an additional 8.27% stake in co at 294 rupees per share via open offer, taking its overall shareholding to 37.45%.

($1 = 82.5970 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

