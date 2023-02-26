INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for subdued start on U.S. rate hike fears

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Monday, tracking a fall in U.S. equities after economic data stoked fears of a prolonged interest rate hiking cycle in the world's largest economy.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down 0.13% at 17,519, as of 7:58 a.m. IST.

All three major indexes on Wall Street posted their worst week in 2023 on Friday after official data showed personal consumption expenditures price index, the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, accelerated in January.

The data heightened fears among investors that the Fed might have to keep rates higher for longer to tackle inflation.

Fed futures now have rates peaking around 5.42%, suggesting at least three more hikes from the current 4.5% to 4.75% band. FEDWATCH

Asian markets declined, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS falling 0.59%. MKTS/GLOB

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded a net 14.70 billion rupees ($177.33 million) worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors purchased a net 14.01 billion rupees worth of Indian shares.

Indian equities logged their worst week in over eight months on Friday amid fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by global central banks and a fall in liquidity.

STOCKS TO WATCH

** Power Grid PGRD.NS: Co accords multiple investment approvals worth 8.04 bln rupees.

** IRB Infrastructure IRBI.NS: Co gets Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India for projects worth 21.32 bln rupees.

** Tega Industries TEGA.NS: Co expects to complete the acquisition of Mcnally Sayaji Engineering over next the two months after National Company Law Tribunal approves the resolution plan.

** Phoenix Mills PHOE.NS: Co's unit completes acquisition of a prime land parcel in Kolkata for 4.13 bln rupees.

($1 = 82.8973 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.