INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for subdued open, tracking weak Asia

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set for a muted opening on Tuesday, mirroring regional markets after data showed China's economy slowed, while the losses could be capped by domestic oil producers after the federal government cut a windfall tax on crude oil and diesel.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.08% at 17,959.50, as of 7:46 a.m. IST.

In broader markets, the MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.34%. MKTS/GLOB

China's economy slowed in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and heightening concerns about global growth.

Investors will also await the Bank of Japan's decision about tightening its monetary policy. The BOJ, which kicked off its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, has been an outlier in clinging to stimulus while most central banks globally are locked in rate-hike cycles. If BOJ changes its stance on monetary stimulus, it could put upward pressure on yields across global markets.

The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors extended their selling streak for the seventeenth day in a row - the longest such streak in six months - offloading 7.51 billion rupees ($92.00 million) worth of equities on a net basis on Monday.

Domestic investors bought 6.86 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

STOCKS TO WATCH

** Oil producers and refiners stocks: India has cut its windfall tax on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and diesel, according to a government notification dated Jan. 16.

** Siemens India SIEM.NS: Co gets order worth 260 bln rupees from Indian railways for 1,200 locomotives of 9,000 horsepower. This is the largest single order in the history of Siemens in India.

** Angel One ANGO.NS: Co reports 38% rise in net profit in the third quarter, also approves interim dividend of 9.60 rupees per share.

** JSW Ispat JSWP.NS: Co's consolidated net loss widens in December quarter.

($1 = 81.6280 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

