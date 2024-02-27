INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for muted start tracking Asian peers

BENGALURU, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set for a muted opening on Wednesday, tracking broader Asian peers ahead of key U.S. economic data.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was trading at 22,229 as of 7:40 a.m. IST, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI will open marginally above Tuesday's close of 22,198.35.

Asian markets opened flat, while Wall Street equities closed mixed overnight, after data showed a more-than-expected decline in consumer confidence in February.

Investors are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, due on Thursday, as they seek clues on the timing of the first rate cut. MKTS/GLOB

Domestic data, also due after closing bell on Thursday, is expected to show India's growth likely moderated to 6.6% year-on-year in the October-December quarter.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth 15.09 billion rupees ($182 million) on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 28.62 billion rupees.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Vodafone Idea VODA.NS: Company approved plan to raise over $5 billion through equity and debt, to roll out its 5G network service and expand 4G coverage.

** ONGC ONGC.NS: Company incorporated unit ONGC Green to engage in renewable energy, bio-fuels and bio-gas, green hydrogen businesses.

** GE T&D India GETD.NS: Company received orders worth 3.70 billion rupees from Power Grid Corporation of India PGRD.NS to supply shunt reactors for various transmission projects.

($1 = 82.8870 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

