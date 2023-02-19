INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for muted start on U.S. rate hike worries, geopolitical concerns

BENGALURU, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set for a muted start on Monday, on worries that the U.S. Fed would go higher for longer with interest rates, while rising concerns after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles further dampened investor mood.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.14% at 17,961.50 as of 7:58 a.m. IST.

Key indexes in Wall Street closed lower on Friday, after official data showed a rise in export prices in January, leading of worries of more tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Investors await the minutes of the Fed's meeting, due on Wednesday, to gauge the U.S. central bank's future rate hiking path. U.S. markets will be closed today for a local holiday.

Meanwhile, North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday after the country fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast on Saturday and warned U.S. forces to halt its military drills in the pacific.

Talks of Russia ramping-up attacks in Ukraine ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion also added to geopolitical concerns. Reports suggest that the U.S. planned new sanctions on Russia.

Asian markets struggled for direction, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS adding 0.10%. MKTS/GLOB

Foreign institutional investors snapped their five day buying streak on Friday and sold off a net 6.25 bln Rupees ($75.55 million).

The benchmark Nifty 50 extended gains for the third week in a row on Friday. Analysts expect the Nifty 50 to trade between 17,800 and 18,300 in the next two weeks.

STOCKS TO WATCH

** Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS: Co enters into definitive documents for sale and divestment of brands including "Annapurna", "Captain Cook" in its foods business.

** Marico MRCO.NS: Co to consider a proposal for declaration of interim dividend for FY2022-23 on February 27.

** KEC International KECL.NS: Co bags new orders worth 30.23 bln rupees ($365.40 million).

** RITES RITS.NS: Co receives new order worth 760.8 mln rupees.

** Samvardhana Motherson SAMD.NS: French car parts maker Faurecia to sell its SAS cockpit modules arm to Motherson Group.

($1 = 82.7310 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

