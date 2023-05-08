INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for muted start amid earnings rush after Monday's rebound

BENGALURU, May 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set for a muted start on Tuesday after a sharp rise in the previous session aided by financials, amid a slew of corporate earnings and ahead of key macroeconomic data.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down 0.08% at 18,335, as of 8:06 a.m. IST.

Indian shares logged their best session in a little over a month on Monday. So far this fiscal year, the benchmark Nifty 50 .NSEI has risen 5.21%.

"The recent rally has been triggered by a reasonably stable results season, barring a few sectors like information technology and consumer durables as well as the return of foreign investors," said George Thomas, fund manager - equity at Quantum Asset Management Company.

Analysts expect the benchmark to witness consolidation in the near term ahead of the domestic retail inflation data for April, due to be released on Friday.

Foreign institutional investors extended their buying streak in Indian equities for the eighth session in a row on Monday, adding equities worth 21.24 billion rupees ($259.7 million).

Lupin Ltd LUPN.NS, Apollo Tyres Ltd APLO.NS, Indraprastha Gas Ltd IGAS.NS, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd SCI.NS, SRF Ltd SRFL.NS, Chalet Hotels Ltd CHAL.NS, and Westlife Foodworld Ltd WEST.NS are among the companies scheduled to report their quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

Wall Street equities rose marginally overnight on caution ahead of consumer price data due on Wednesday.

Investors are awaiting the data, which comes on the heels of a robust April jobs report to assess the future rate trajectory of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the impact of policy tightening. Asian markets were mostly lower ahead of April trade data from China. MKTS/GLOB

Stocks to Watch:

** Mahanagar Gas Ltd MGAS.NS: Co reports rise in March quarter profit after tax.

** Carborundum Universal Ltd CRBR.NS: Co reports rise in consolidated net profit in Q4.

** VIP Industries Ltd VIPI.NS: Co reports consolidated loss in March quarter compared to profit a year ago.

** Pidilite Industries Ltd PIDI.NS: Co posts rise in Q4 profit on easing costs, strong demand.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.