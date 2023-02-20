INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for muted start amid caution ahead of Fed minutes

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set for a muted start on Tuesday as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting minutes to gauge the central bank's future rate-hiking path.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.06% at 17,876 as of 8:12 a.m. IST.

U.S. markets were shut on Monday due to the President's day holiday. Non-U.S. assets were mixed as investors tread cautiously a day ahead of the release of Fed minutes.

The minutes would likely provide cues on the future rate-hike trajectory of the U.S. central bank. Recent data has heightened inflation concerns, sparking fears of a prolonged higher interest-rate regime in the world's largest economy.

Asian markets declined, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS shedding 0.26%. MKTS/GLOB

Foreign institutional investors extended their selling streak for the second day on Monday, offloading a net 1.59 billion rupees ($19.22 million) of equities.

Analysts expect the Nifty 50 to trade between 17,800 and 18,300 in the next two weeks.

STOCKS TO WATCH

** ACC ACC.NS, Ambuja Cements ABUJ.NS: Companies will resume operations at two plants in Himachal Pradesh after resolving issues over freight rates. The two plants have been shut for more than two months.

** Adani Ports APSE.NS: Co to prepay $121 million short-term debt due in March, reports Bloomberg News.

** InterGlobe Aviation INGL.NS: Co's promoter group member Shobha Gangwal informs exchanges that her shareholding was trimmed to 2.99% from 7.04%.

** GR Infraprojects GINF.NS : Co emerges as the lowest bidder for two separate tenders worth 17.38 bln rupees and 18.75 bln rupees, respectively.

** BEMLBEML.NS : Co signs memorandum of understanding with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation-led special purpose vehicle to supply metro rolling stocks for Bahrain metro rail project.

($1 = 82.7290 Indian rupees)

