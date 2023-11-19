News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for muted opening; TCS, Cipla in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

November 19, 2023 — 09:46 pm EST

Written by Sethuraman N R for Reuters ->

By Sethuraman N R

BANGALORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open on a slightly muted note on Monday, with a focus on the global interest rate outlook after a more than 3% rally so far this month.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was down 0.1% at 19,794.50 as of 7:59 a.m. IST on Monday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI gained 1.58% last week, its best in two months, while the Sensex rose 1.37%.

Both the benchmarks have risen more than 3% so far in November, bolstered by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not hike rates.

Meanwhile, the small-caps .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 are up over 9% and 7%, respectively, so far this month.

"Market is expected to continue its upward movement driven, by robust macro data and diminishing global concerns," SMC Global Securities said in a note.

In global markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS edged up 0.3%, with investors awaiting minutes of the Fed's last meeting.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Australian bourse operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX entered a deal with India's Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS to design and replace its trading, clearing and settlement system

** Cipla CIPL.NSreceived a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration for routine current Good Manufacturing Practices inspection at its Pithampur manufacturing facility

** RITES RITS.NSgot deal for 10 diesel electric locomotives from CFM Mozambique for $37.7 million.

** Larsen And Toubro LART.NS - General Tax Authority, Qatar, imposed a penalty of 1.11 billion rupees on the company.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

