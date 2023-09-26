News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for muted opening on weak global cues

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

September 26, 2023 — 11:07 pm EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set for a muted opening on Wednesday, tracking weakness in global equity markets as investors continue to grapple with prospects of higher interest rates denting economic growth.

India's GIFT Nifty .GIFc1 was mostly unchanged at 19,609 points at 7:34 a.m. IST on the NSE International Exchange.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI ended largely flat for a second straight day on Tuesday at 19,664.70 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.1% to 65,945.47 points.

Both the benchmarks are down nearly 3% after hitting all-time highs in mid-September. The U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish tone has weakened risk appetite and Wall Street's main indexes ended down more than 1% on Tuesday on the back of surging treasury yields. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, foreign investors remained net sellers this month, offloading about $1.5 billion of shares as of Sept. 22, after pouring over $15 billion into Indian equities this year.

Foreign investors sold 6.93 billion rupees of shares, while domestic investors bought 7.14 billion rupees shares on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Adani Ports APSE.NSsaid its finance committee approved an offer to purchase up to $195 million of its 3.375% senior notes due 2024

** Vedanta VDAN.NS: Moody's downgrades unsecured bonds, corporate family rating of Vedanta Resources

** Borosil Renewables BORO.NS says Indian court quashed tax demand notice of 195.3 million rupees

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

