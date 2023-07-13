INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for muted open

BENGALURU, July 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares are likely to post a subdued open on Friday after hitting record highs in the previous session but are still headed for their third straight week of gains amid hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause rate hikes this month.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 on the NSE International Exchange was down 0.05% at 19,549 as of 7:53 a.m.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN had breached all-time highs on Thursday as cooling U.S. inflation powered IT stocks, but gave up most gains towards the session's close.

IT stocks had rallied despite lacklustre earnings and the outlook provided by Wipro WIPR.NS, TCS TCS.NS and HCLTech HCLT.NS.

Foreign institutional investors bought 22.38 billion rupees ($272.9 million) worth of Indian equities on a net basis on Tuesday, while domestic investors sold 11.97 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

STOCKS TO WATCH:-

** Wipro WIPR.NS: IT firm joined some of its larger peers in flagging an uncertain demand environment as clients cut spending and forecast the revenue from IT services to remain largely flat this quarter.

** JBM Auto JBMA.NS: Company and its units won orders to supply 5,000 electric buses.

** Rail Vikas Nigam RAIV.NS: Bagged a letter of award from the National Highways Authority of India worth 8.08 billion rupees.

** Aster DM Healthcare Ltd ATRD.NS: Unit Aster DM Healthcare FZC acquired the remaining 20% stake in Premium Healthcare.

$1 = 82.0191 Indian Rupees

