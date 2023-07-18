INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for flat start ahead of key earnings

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open little changed on Wednesday, amid improved global cues, with investors awaiting June-quarter earnings of top firms later this week.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 on the NSE International Exchange was down 0.01% at 19,801 as of 8:02 a.m. IST.

Both the Nifty 50 .NSEI and the Sensex .BSESN hit fresh highs for the third session in a row on Tuesday, powered by information technology (IT) stocks on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle after recent data showed moderation in inflation.

IT firms earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S. and Europe.

"Theglobal marketconstruct continues to be favourable for the bulls. Healthy consolidation can be a near-term trend in domestic markets," said Vikram Kasat - head of advisory at domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight, aided by strong earnings and robust retail sales data for June. Asian markets, with the exception of Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, edged higher. MKTS/GLOB

Investors also await the June-quarter earnings of L&T Finance Holdings LTFH.NS, Tata Communications TATA.NS, Can Fin Homes CNFH.NS, Hatsun Agro Product HAPL.NS and Jubilant Pharmova JUBA.NS among others on Wednesday.

Several Nifty 50 constituents including Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS, Infosys INFY.NS, Ultratech Cement ULTC.NS, Ashok Leyland ASOK.NS, Reliance Industries RELI.NS, Kotak Mahindra Bank KTKM.NS and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS are scheduled to report their results later this week.

Foreign institutional investors bought 21.16 billion rupees ($257.74 million) worth of Indian equities on a net basis on Tuesday, while domestic investors sold 13.18 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** IndusInd Bank INBK.NS: Lender beats June-quarter profit view on loan growth, drop in provisions.

** L&T Technology Services LTEH.NS: Co posts 13% rise in June-quarter profit on order boost.

** CIE Automotive CIEA.NS: Co's June-quarter profit surges on strong domestic and European demand.

** Himadri Speciality Chemical HIMD.NS: Co reports rise in consolidated net profit in June quarter.

($1 = 82.0990 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

