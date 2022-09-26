INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen taking breather after four-day slide

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares are tipped to open slightly higher on Tuesday, after having fallen over 4% in the past four sessions, even as global markets remained jittery on economic growth concerns.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINC1 were up 0.3% as of 0145 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.2%.

On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 1.8% to 17,016.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN dropped 1.6% to 57,145.22.

The Nifty's volatility index .NIFVIX, which indicates traders' expectations about market instability over the next 30 days, hit its highest since mid-June on Monday.

Foreign institutional investors sold net 51.01 billion Indian rupees ($625.1 million) worth Indian equities on Monday as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC.NS has got a better price for oil under new rules that allow producers marketing freedom, industry sources said.

** Amara Raja Batteries AMAR.NS on Monday announced backward integration of its business.

** Jubilant Foodworks JUBI.NS acquired 29.42% stake in Roadcast Tech Solutions.

** Mahindra Logistics MALO.NS will sell its enterprise mobility business to its unit for 361.2 million rupees and buy Rivigo's B2b Express business for 2.25 billion rupees.

** UCO Bank UCBK.NS plans rupee trade with Russia, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

** Punit Commercials PUNC.BO will consider issue of bonus shares.

** Likhitha Infrastructure LIKI.NS approved sub-division of shares in ratio 1:2.

** Archies ARGG.NS reported minor fire in corporate office at Naraina industrial area.

** India's Dev Information Technology bagged order worth 49.7 million rupees.

** Raghuvir Synthetics RAGU.BO said production has commenced from Sept. 26 at its factory.

** Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper SAPP.BO will consider issue of shares on rights basis.

($1 = 81.6100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.