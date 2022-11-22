INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening up tracking global peers ahead of Fed minutes

BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian stocks are set to open slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking global equities, while the gains could be capped going into the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's November policy meeting minutes.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.32% at 18,346.50 as of 0204 GMT.

On Wall Street, all three main indexes rose overnight, aided by gains in technology, energy and healthcare stocks. The MSCI Asia ex Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.48%. MKTS/GLOB

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN snapped three-day losing streak and rose 0.45% to 61,418.96 on Tuesday, while the NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI advanced 0.46% to 18,244.20. Both the indexes gained most in a week in the previous session.

Oil prices rose after top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts. O/R

Foreign institutional investors sold net of 6.98 billion Indian rupees ($85.42 million) of equities on Monday, while domestic investors bought 6.36 billion rupees ($77.83 million)of shares, per provisional NSE data.

Stocks To Watch:

** Vedanta VDAN.NS: Approved third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for FY2022-23, worth 65.05 billion Indian rupees. Record date for the dividend payment is fixed on Nov. 30.

** Tech Mahindra TEML.NS: Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NSincreased its stake in the company to 6.874% from 4.863% through open market purchase.

** Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS: Company's subsidiary Nxtra Data Ltd will invest 6 billion rupees to develop data centre in Kolkata to serve markets in east, north-east regions and SAARC countries.

** Siemens SIEM.NS: Company more than doubled second quarter net profit to 6.52 billion rupees. Revenue rose 11.6% to 46.57 billion Indian rupees.

UPL UPLL.NS: Wins lawsuit to keep intellectual property rights for its patented Everest crop protection agricultural input.

($1 = 81.7160 Indian rupees)

