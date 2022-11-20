US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening lower, tracking Asian peers

Credit: REUTERS/HEMANSHI KAMANI

November 20, 2022 — 09:52 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Indian equity benchmarks are set to open lower on Monday, tracking the drop in Asian equities due to fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China and the chances of an extended U.S. Federal Reserve tightening cycle.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down 0.32% to 18,292 as of 0139 GMT. Chinese blue chips stock tumbled on the country's , dragging down Asian shares .MIAPJ0000PUS more than 1%. MKTS/GLOB

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN closed down 0.14% at 61,663.48 on Friday, while the NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.2% lower at 18,307.65.

The indexes logged their first weekly drop in five last week on fears the Fed will continue with aggressive rate hikes, which were bolstered by a raft of hawkish comments from Fed officials over the week.

That makes the mid-week release of the minutes of the Fed's last meeting a likely trigger event for the markets, especially given the lack of any major domestic cues through the week.

Oil prices hovered at two-month lows, in part due to concerns over China's demand. The move in crude prices has a direct impact on local inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity. O/R

Foreign institutional investors sold 7.51 billion Indian rupees ($92 million) worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors bought 8.90 billion rupees ($109 million) of shares, per provisional NSE data.

Stocks To Watch:

** Zomato ZOMT.NS co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned on Friday.

** Jet Airways JET.NS: The Jalan-Kalrock consortium said it is committed to completing the takeover of and restarting the airline.

** PB Fintech PBFI.NS: The parent of online insurance aggregator, Policybazaar, has invested $2 million for a 26.72% stake in YKNP Marketing Management for access to UAE banks.

** Indian Energy Exchange: IIAN.NS The company will consider a proposal to buy back its shares. ($1 = 81.6430 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com))

