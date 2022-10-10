INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening lower on U.S. rate hike concerns

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, tracking a broader risk-averse sentiment globally over the impact of high interest rates on economic growth, while IT heavyweight TCS could offer cues to the market after strong results.

India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1, were down 0.21%, as of 0207 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 1.66%. MKTS/GLOB

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.43% lower to 17,241 on Monday, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.34% to 57,991.11, after hitting a one-week low in the session.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll found India's retail inflation accelerated to a five month high of 7.30% in September due to surging food prices, staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band for a ninth month.

The data is due after market hours on Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors sold net 21.39 billion Indian rupees ($259.60 million) worth of equities on Monday, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS said it was seeing some softness in long-term deal decision making after India's top IT exporter reported a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit on Monday.

** IT service provider Infosys INFY.NS said late on Monday it will consider a proposal for share buyback on Thursday when it is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings results. ** Inox Wind Ltd INWN.NS said Inox Green Energy Services Ltd INOG.NS has sold its entire investment held in units to Adani Green Energy Ltd ADNA.NS.

** Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd APSE.NS said National Company Law Tribunal has approved acquisition of Gangavaram Port.

** JTL Infra Ltd JTLI.NS reported September-quarter net profit from continuing operations at 202.7 million Indian rupees ($2.46 million), up 56.5% from a year ago.

** Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd MECM.BO approved sub-division of shares in 1:5 ratio.

** Panacea Biotec Ltd PNCA.NS said it has got long-term supply awards worth $127.30 million from UNICEF and Pan American Health Organization.

** Regency Fincorp Ltd RGEN.BO appointed Nancy Sharma As CFO.

** India Cements Ltd ICMN.NS said it has agreed with JSW Cement Ltd JSWC.NS to sell its entire stake in Springway Mining Pvt Ltd for 4.77 billion rupees.

** Dhanuka Realty Ltd DHAU.NS appointed Aditya Malpani as CFO.

** Archit Organosys Ltd ARCI.BO named Ajay Punamchand Patel as CFO.

** Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Co Ltd EMER.BO said it would consider issuance of equity shares on preferential basis.

** Power Finance Corporation Ltd PWFC.NS said its Rampura unit transferred to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.

($1 = 82.3970 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.