INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening lower on global growth fears

BENGALURU, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to fall at the open on Monday, in line with Asian peers, amid renewed worries over economic growth on the back of high-interest rate environment.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINC1 were down 0.9% as of 0205 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 1%.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 1.72% at 17,327.35 on Friday, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN dropped 1.73% to 58,098.92.

The sterling slumped to a record low on Monday as investors piled in to dollars and out of almost everything else, spooked by the prospect of high interest rates and poor growth ahead. MKTS/GLOB

Last week, the United States and half a dozen other countries raised rates. India's central bank will deliver its monetary policy decision later in the week.

Foreign institutional investors sold net 29 billion rupees worth Indian equities on Friday as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS said it had signed a preliminary agreement with Brazil's national oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA to help it diversify its crude oil sourcing.

** Oil India Ltd OILI.NS is expecting a "healthy profit" for the quarter ending Sept. 30, despite a levy of windfall tax on crude sales, Harish Madhav, head of finance at India's state-run oil producer, said on Saturday.

** India's Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS said on Friday the Reserve Bank of India would allow it to exit a reconstruction scheme put in place more than two years ago only after the share lock-in period ends.

** Blackstone Inc BX.N will sell a stake worth up to $400 million in Embassy Office Parks REIT EMBA.NS, India's biggest real estate investment trust, via Indian stock exchange block deals.

** Britannia Industries BRIT.NS said on Friday it has appointed Rajneet Kohli as its chief executive officer, effective Sept. 26.

** Swelect Energy Systems SWEL.NS will acquire equity shares from Swelect RE Power by investing 64.4 million rupees.

** Infibeam Avenues IFIB.NS will transfer three international wholly owned units to unit Vavian International.

** Laxmi Organic LAXR.NS said its Mahad industrial area plants started operations after maintenance shutdown.

** India's Goa Carbon GOAC.NS will consider raising funds via issue of equity shares on rights basis.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.