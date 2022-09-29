US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening lower ahead of RBI policy outcome

Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Indian shares are tipped to open slightly lower on Friday, ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the country's central bank to fight inflation amid lingering fears of a global recession.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINC1 were down 0.5% as of 0220 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.6%.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.24% to 16,818.10 on Thursday, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN dropped 0.33% to 56,409.96.

Both indexes are on a seven-session losing streak, their worst such performance since mid-February.

A majority of market participants are expecting the Reserve Bank of India to raise its key interest rate by 50 basis points for a third consecutive time.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net 35.99 billion Indian rupees ($441.7 million) worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors purchased net 31.62 billion rupees worth, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS, the flagship company of Indian coal-to-edible-oils conglomerate Adani Group, will make its debut on the benchmark Nifty 50 index on Friday, replacing Shree Cement SHCM.NS.

** India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS has set up a subsidiary to pool the funds of its overseas units in order to meet capital and trade finance needs, it said in a statement on Thursday.

** Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper SAPP.BO deferred the consideration of issuance of shares on rights basis.

** Arvind Smartspaces ARVD.NS will consolidate partnership interest in Ahmedabad East Infrastructure.

** Adani Ports APSE.NS incorporated a unit named Adani Aviation Fuels.

** Himalaya Food International HIMA.BO said the company will be debt free in the year ending March 2023.

** Railtel Corp of India RAIT.NS approved a scheme of amalgamation of Railtel Enterprises with company.

** Indian bikemaker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS said on Thursday it will invest $60 million in California-based Zero Motorcycles to jointly develop electric motorcycles.

** FTSE Russell, a global index provider, said it retained India on the watch list for potential inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond index.

** Goa Carbon GOAC.NS approved fund raising up to 2 billion rupees.

** Rail Vikas Nigam RAIV.NS said the company was awarded a letter of acceptance by National Highways Authority of India.

** Life Insurance Corp of India LIFI raised its stake in Deepak Nitrite DPNT.NS.

** India will require all passenger cars to have a minimum of six airbags from Oct. 1, 2023, a year later than originally planned.

** Lupin LUPN.NS said it got U.S. FDA nod for mirabegron extended-release tablets. ($1 = 81.4730 Indian rupees)

