INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher tracking Asian peers

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares may open higher on Friday, taking cues from Asian peers and overnight gains on Wall Street, while some nervousness is expected amid ongoing anticipation of higher interest rates in U.S. after strong inflation data.

Infosys Ltd INFY.NS, the country's No.2 IT services company, will aid in providing direction after it posted a bigger-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, and tightened its full-year revenue growth forecast in an uncertain global environment.

India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1, were up 1.8%, as of 0218 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS climbed 2.37%. MKTS/GLOB

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI settled 0.64% lower at 17,014.35 on Thursday, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.68% to 57,235.33.

Foreign institutional investors sold net 16.36 billion Indian rupees ($199.09 million) worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors bought 7.53 billion rupees worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** Infosys Ltd INFY.NS reported a bigger-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, boosted by strong margin growth, and tightened its full-year revenue growth forecast amid an uncertain global environment.

** Mindtree Ltd MINT.NS posted Sept-quarter consol net profit of 5.09 billion rupees, an increase of 27.5% from the previous year.

** Angel One Ltd ANGO.NS reported Sept-quarter consol profit of 2.14 billion rupees, up 59.1% from a year ago.

** Cyient Ltd CYIE.NS reported Sept-quarter consol net profit of 791 million rupees, down nearly 35% from last year.

** NLC India Ltd NLCI.NS said it has signed an MoU With Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd BHEL.NS to develop indigenous technology for lignite gasification.

** Karnataka Bank Ltd KBNK.NS said CEO Mahabaleshwara M S to not seek reappointment.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

