INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher to track Asia gains

BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares may open higher on Monday, after rising for two consecutive weeks, tracking gains in broader Asia and a fall in oil prices.

India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1, were 0.92% higher as of 0242 GMT. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.8%. MKTS/GLOB

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI advanced 0.28% to close at 17,786.80 on Friday, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN ended 0.34% higher at 59,959.85, with the indexes finishing a truncated week over 1% higher.

For the month as of last close, they have added more than 4% each on the back of strong corporate earnings reports and hopes of a less-hawkish stance from major central banks.

Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns that widening COVID-19 curbs in China will curtail demand, while India, the world's third-biggest importer of oil, benefits from a slide in prices as it brings down imported inflation. O/R

Investors this week will be looking for the outcome of policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, with a surprise meet of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also on the cards.

The RBI has scheduled an additional meeting of its policy-setting committee for Nov. 3 to potentially discuss its response to the government on its failure to stick to its inflation target for three quarters in a row.

On the earnings front, Tata Steel TISC.NS and telecom major Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS, Nifty 50 components, are expected to report their quarterly results later in the day.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought a net 15.69 billion Indian rupees ($190.73 million) worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors sold 6.13 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** Sugar stocks after India, the world's biggest sugar producer, extended restrictions for export by one year through October 2023, the government said in a notification late on Friday.

** Metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NSreported a 60.8% slump in quarterly profit on Friday, on cooling global commodity prices and a surge in fuel and power expenses.

** Tata Power Company Ltd TTPW.NSposted a 94.1% jump in second-quarter profit on Friday, with energy consumption remaining robust as economic activity ramped up following the pandemic lockdowns.

** Generic drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd REDY.NSreported a 12.2% rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by the launch of the generic version of a popular cancer drug in its key North American market.

($1 = 82.2610 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

