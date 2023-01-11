INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher; inflation data eyed

BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, in line with broader markets as investors waited with optimism for data on domestic and U.S. inflation that could provide cues on the central banks' rate hike path.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.26% at 17,996.50, as of 8:04 a.m. IST on Thursday.

The U.S. consumer prices index (CPI) report, due on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. IST, is expected to show some moderation in December's year-on-year prices. Core CPI and headline inflation are both expected to slow down, providing optimism that the Federal Reserve will moderate the pace of its rate hikes.

However, recent remarks from Fed officials have pointed to the central bank's need to remain aggressive on rate hikes. Last month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the Indian central bank would continue its fight against inflation despite the worst being "behind us".

In other Asian equities, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.5% to hover at seven-month highs. MKTS/GLOB

Wall Street stocks finished higher overnight on hopes that inflation data would be favourable and suggest less aggressive rate hikes by the Fed.

Focus will also be on major IT firms Infosys Ltd INFY.NS, HCL Technologies Ltd, both of which are set to report quarterly earnings later in the day.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors extended their selling streak for the fourteenth day in a row, offloading 32.08 billion rupees ($393.15 million) worth of equities on a net basis on Wednesday.

Domestic investors bought 24.31 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

STOCKS TO WATCH

** Infosys INFY.NS, HCL Technologies HCLT.NS: Companies scheduled to report their earnings for the third quarter

** State Bank of India SBI.NS: Government extends terms of office of Challa Sreenivasulu Settu as Managing Director of the lender for two years, effective from Jan. 20, 2023

** 5paisa Capital PAIS.NS: Co reported consolidated net profit of 110.17 mln rupees, up 1,383% YoY and consolidated revenue of 837.62 mln, up 4.6% YoY for the third quarter

** Route Mobile ROUT.NS: Co signed agreement with leading mobile network operators in Sri Lanka for international A2P messaging.

($1 = 81.5970 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

